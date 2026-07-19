Unable to access Facebook and Instagram? You are not alone

CHENNAI: Many social media users across the globe, including India, the US and Canada, were unable to use or access Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram and Threads on Sunday, with the Facebook website displaying a message saying, "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue."
As per the live outage tracking website Downdetector, Facebook has been facing issues since 12.48 pm IST on Sunday. The most reported problem was accessing the website, with 49% of people flagging it as an issue. While for some, Facebook worked on the mobile app, 12% reported that even the app was inaccessible.
Instagram, however, reported issues around 1:00 pm IST, with most users facing issues with accessing the app. Around 39% people said that they could not access the app, while 21% had troubles posting and publishing.
Users flocked to other social media websites, like X, to report the issue.