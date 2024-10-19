UN Security Council renews sanctions regime on Haiti

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council authorised the renewal of the one-year sanctions regime on Haiti.

By unanimously adopting resolution 2752 on Friday, the Security Council decided to continue a travel ban and asset freeze and expand the scope of an arms embargo as well as the designation criteria for those measures initially established in October 2022 to quell rampant gang violence and restore security in the crisis-torn nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Council decided that, with respect to those designated for sanctions, actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of Haiti, as set forth in Council resolution 2653 (2022), include "engaging in activities that destabilise Haiti through the illicit exploitation or trade of natural resources."

It also decided that the scope of the arms embargo, which had been amended in Council resolution 2699 (2023), shall include "arms and related material of all types," as well as "technical assistance, training, financial or other assistance, related to military activities," as initially stipulated in Council resolution 2653.

The Council encouraged greater coordination among the Security Council Committee and its Panel of Experts, the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and other regional frameworks on the implementation of the sanctions, including arms embargo provisions.

Further, the Council decided to extend for a period of 13 months the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which was requested by the 15-member organ to report on the implementation of the resolution in its regular reporting to the Council.

The Security Council adopted Resolution 2653 in October 2022, which established a sanctions regime on Haiti.



