UN Security Council members blast Israel's West Bank plans on eve of Trump's Board of Peace meeting

Bigger ambitions for the Board of Peace

The board to be chaired by Trump was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing his 20-point plan for Gaza's future. But the Republican president's new vision for the board to be a mediator of worldwide conflicts has led to skepticism from major allies.

While more than 20 countries have so far accepted an invitation to join the board, close US partners, including France, Germany and others, have opted not to join yet and renewed support for the UN, which also is in the throes of major reforms and funding cuts.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said there is an opportunity for the UN's most powerful body to help build “a better future” for Israelis and Palestinians despite the “cycle of violence and suffering” over the more than two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

“Gaza must not get stuck in a no man's land between peace and war,” Cooper said as she opened the meeting.

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, appeared to criticize countries that had not yet signed on to the Board of Peace, saying that unlike the Security Council, the board is “not talking, it is doing.”

“We are hearing the chattering class criticizing the structure of the board, that it's unconventional, that it's unprecedented,” Waltz said Wednesday. “Again, the old ways were not working.”