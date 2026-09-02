UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to participate in BRICS Summit in India

As the chair this year, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said at the press briefing here Tuesday, "… we have yet to officially announce that the secretary-general will participate in the BRICS meeting in New Delhi in about 10 days' time."

He was responding to a question on possible meetings between Guterres and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit hosted in Kyrgyzstan on August 31-September 1.