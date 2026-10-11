UN raises concerns over detentions during Delhi protests; India says 'unwarranted interference'

The Permanent Mission of India in Geneva rejected the concerns, describing them as "misplaced" and an "unwarranted interference" in the country's internal affairs.

Hundreds of protesters were detained as security forces prevented a planned demonstration by the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from reaching Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.

The protest was called to demand electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of manipulation of voter lists. The Election Commission and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have denied the allegations.

In a statement on Saturday, UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said the office was “concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi”.