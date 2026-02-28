UN raises alarm over 40 Uyghur men deported from Thailand under China’s pressure

“The disappearances reflect a broader pattern of transnational repression targeting ethnic and religious minorities and individuals perceived to be critical of the Chinese Government,” the experts said.

They highlighted that, on February 27, 2025, Thailand deported the 40 men to China, reportedly under intense pressure from the Chinese Government, without applying the safeguards required by customary international law-- “principle of non-refoulement”.

The deportations, they said, exposed them to the risk of gross human rights violations, including enforced disappearance, torture and arbitrary deprivation of life.