UN political mission ends in Somalia with no agreed replacement to handle election dispute

The government calls the closure a milestone in Somalia's ability to manage its own affairs. But opposition figures and analysts warn that it comes at a time when the president's right to remain in office is contested, al-Qaida-linked militants fight on and drought deepens humanitarian needs.

Somalia's government asked the UN to close the mission in 2024. The Security Council approved a two-year handover of its work to Somali institutions and other UN bodies.

The departing United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia has advised Somali leaders and helped resolve political disputes.

African Union troops will continue supporting Somali forces fighting militants, and UN aid agencies will remain in the country.