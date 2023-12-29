UN peacekeeping mission ends operations in Mali's Timbuktu

UNITED NATTIONS: The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) concluded its operations in the Timbuktu region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The mission's presence in the area ended following the departure of its final personnel, who left by air and land convoy, Dujarric added on Thursday.

The handover ceremony, led by Bakoun Kante, the Governor of Timbuktu, and Anton Antchev, the director of the mission liquidation coordination team and officer-in-charge of the MINUSMA liquidation entity, marked the official transfer of the Timbuktu MINUSMA camp to the transitional government of Mali. The camp was transferred in a fully functional state.

This event signifies the completion of the first of three planned MINUSMA liquidation sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Since July, the mission has withdrawn almost 1,867 military and 173 police personnel, as well as 226 civilian personnel from Timbuktu," as per the directives of UN Security Council Resolution 2690, the spokesman said.

Additionally, "the property of troop- and police-contributing countries, as well as United Nations property, has been disposed of in full compliance with United Nations Financial Rules and Regulations," the spokesman added.

Dujarric also highlighted that while the United Nations typically allows around 18 months for the liquidation of a multi-dimensional peacekeeping mission, the MINUSMA liquidation entity will strive to shorten this timeframe.