UN nuclear agency members draft resolution reporting Iran to UN Security Council

Under those obligations, which are part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran is legally bound to declare all nuclear material and activities and allow inspectors of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency to verify that none of it is being diverted from peaceful uses.

The diplomatic move has been under consideration since June 2025 when the IAEA board found Iran officially in noncompliance with its nonproliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years — one day before the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran's nuclear sites.

The possible referral of Iran to the UN Security Council shifts the responsibility to a higher authority that is able to enact further legally binding measures, including sanctions or asset freezes.

But specific punitive measures by the UN are unlikely in this case since Iran's allies Russia and China hold a veto power on the UN Security Council.