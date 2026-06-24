UN nuclear agency boss says inspectors will visit Iran's nuclear sites under Iran-US interim deal

The comment by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi was the firmest yet from the United Nations agency, which is viewed as key in determining the status of Iran's nuclear stockpile.

Since Israel launched a 12-day war on Iran in 2025, the IAEA has been blocked by Tehran from visiting enrichment sites where the Islamic Republic is believed to store enough highly enriched uranium to potentially build as many as 10 nuclear weapons, should it choose to rush for the bomb. Iran long has maintained that its programme is peaceful, though it is the only country in the world to have uranium enriched up to 60 per cent purity without a weapons program.