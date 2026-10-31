UN investigator: Myanmar junta attacks civilians to terrorise them as arms buys fuel war

“I have been seeing some signals on the ground in Myanmar that the groups that were responsible for hate speech and stirring up violence against non-Buddhist, non-Bamar minorities, including the Rohingya, that they are becoming much more active online,” she said, referring to Myanmar's dominant Bamar ethnic majority. “They're become much more active in the political spaces and under the regime's control, and I see this as a prelude to potential violence following the ICJ decision.” She called on all countries to closely monitor the situation.