UN experts flag forced conversions of minority women in Pakistan, seek action

"Any change of religion or belief must be genuinely free from coercion, and marriage must be based on full and free consent, which is not legally possible when the victim is a child,” the experts said in a press release issued by Geneva-headquartered Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Wednesday.

According to the experts, about 75 per cent of the victims in 2025 were Hindus and 25 per cent Christians, with nearly 80 per cent of incidents reported from Sindh province. "Impunity", they said, is fuelling this "relentless practice".