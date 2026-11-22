Expectations had already been low heading into the two-week negotiations in Turkey, but impasses over explicitly including fossil fuels and other issues, including money, proved irreconcilable.

Though the talks, called COP31, failed to reach a main agreement known as a cover decision, the meeting had already made progress on smaller issues.

This all happened as global warming accelerates with ever-worsening heat waves, floods, storms and droughts. The UN said it is now inevitable that the world will soon blow past the warming threshold established by the 2015 Paris climate agreement. And there is also a global energy shock due to the war in Iran. On top of that, a strong El Niño amplifies human-caused warming and causes more weather disasters.

Any pact approved at the talks requires near-unanimous consensus. Several countries and the 27-nation European Union said they could not accept the final proposal from the joint Turkish-Australian leadership, which didn't mention fossil fuels. A considerably larger number of nations accepted the decision, often reluctantly, saying consensus on something was more important, though it ultimately failed. Russia and Saudi Arabia sought to keep fossil fuels out of the document.

“It's unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels,” Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's climate minister, said on behalf of the EU at the climate talks, which were running nearly 48 hours overtime at the Turkish resort town of Antalya.