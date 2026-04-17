UN chief welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges full compliance with international law

“I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel & Lebanon, and commend the role of the US in facilitating it. I hope this will pave the way for negotiations towards a long-term solution to the conflict & contribute to ongoing efforts toward a lasting & comprehensive peace in the region. I urge everyone to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with international law at all times,” Guterres posted on X.

Earlier, Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, on Thursday called on parties concerned to respect a newly announced ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.