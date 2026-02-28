UN chief warns wider regional conflict if de-escalation in Middle East fails

Guterres' comments came as the UN Security Council convenes later in the day to discuss the situation in West Asia following attacks against Iran by the US and Israel earlier in the day and subsequent retaliation by Tehran.

“I condemn today’s military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security,” Guterres said in a statement.