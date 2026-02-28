UN chief Guterres deeply concerned by escalation of violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan

UN chief is “deeply concerned by the escalation of violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the impact that violence is having on civilian populations. He calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and he reiterates his call on the parties to resolve any differences through diplomacy," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing Friday.

Dujarric further said that UN humanitarian officials are voicing concern over the impact of attacks in Afghanistan, including a reported incident at a transit and reception centre at the Torkham border crossing in the eastern part of Afghanistan.