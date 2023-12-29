UN chief appoints new deputy executive director of UNFPA

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Andrew Paul Saberton from Britain as the new Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

According to a press note from the UN Chief's office released on Thursday, Saberton succeeds Ib Petersen of Denmark, who has been acknowledged by both the Secretary-General and the Executive Director of UNFPA for his commendable service, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saberton has been serving as the Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director (Management) ad interim since November 2023. He has also been the UNFPA comptroller and director for the Division of Management Services since September 2016.

Bringing more than 30 years of extensive experience in management, Saberton has played a pivotal role in overseeing UNFPA's global operations, according to the press note.

Before his tenure at UNFPA, he served as a senior finance officer at the UN Industrial Development Organisation from 2001 to 2009. His professional career also includes significant experience in the private sector.