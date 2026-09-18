UN-backed experts cite possible US war crimes in Iran strikes

The report, while not binding, adds to international evidence gathered about crimes in the war in Iran, and could eventually be used in efforts to reach justice in international courts.

The fact-finding mission on Iran, chaired by jurist Sara Hossain of Bangladesh, is made up of independent experts and was created in 2022 by the Human Rights Council, the UN's top human rights body, which is based in Geneva.

The experts were expected to present their findings on Monday to the council, which is made up of 47 UN member countries.

The White House issued a scathing statement in response, with spokesperson Anna Kelly saying the human rights body has “accomplished nothing for human rights while spouting unserious nonsense for decades.”

“The only party in this conflict that has committed war crimes is the Iranian regime, which has murdered thousands of its own people, killed Americans overseas, executed acts of terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz, and launched indiscriminate attacks against its neighbors in the region,” Kelly said Thursday.

The team says the US launched indiscriminate' attacks