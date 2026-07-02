UN asks Pakistan to reverse ‘reconstructions’ at Taxila sites

UNESCO, the cultural arm of the UN, in a recent meeting told senior government officials that it would not hesitate to "delist" the historical sites at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap just like it had "delisted" a World Heritage Site in Germany, due to the recent "unnecessary interventions", the Dawn newspaper reported quoting sources.

The UN agency warned that it would “delist” Taxila from its World Heritage List if the actions were not reversed.

In March, a visitor shared information and pictures with Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO in Paris, highlighting reconstruction works by the Punjab archaeology department.

The visitor observed interventions that could "affect the authenticity and integrity of the property, specifically original walls being replaced with new construction or their height being raised", the report said.