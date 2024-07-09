UK's new PM Starmer calls for 'clear and urgent' need for Gaza ceasefire

LONDON: Amid the Israel-Gaza war, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, stressed on ceasefire and a two-state solution in calls with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Al Jazeera reported. This comes as Israel continues to escalate, resulting in a significant loss of life, with over 38,000 people killed so far.

Keir Starmer spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over phone call on Sunday and urged for a "clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages, and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians." When in opposition, Starmer was accused of not calling for a ceasefire and taking the same line as Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

However, he eventually reversed his stance in February, urging a ceasefire after intense public pressure. Starmer has also been accused of denying party tickets to pro-Palestinian members of Labour, including former party leader Jeremy Corbyn. At least five pro-Palestinian candidates, including Corbyn, won the elections as independents.

Starmer faced backlash last October for comments he made on an LBC podcast, where he stated that Israel "has the right" to cut off water and electricity supplies to Gaza. Although, a Labour Party spokesperson later clarified Starmer's remark, saying his comment was in response to a question on Israel's right to defend itself. According to Al Jazeera, the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza has resulted in a devastating toll on the Palestinian population.

Since the conflict began on October 7, over 38,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with women and children making up a significant majority of the fatalities. Additionally, more than 87,000 people have been injured and thousands are missing. According to a statement by the new British government, the prime minister added that "it was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively."

Starmer assured Netanyahu that the UK wishes to continue its "vital cooperation to deter malign threats" with Israel. Netanyahu's office did not put out a statement after the phone call on Sunday. Starmer also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to reiterate the same priorities.



