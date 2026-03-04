UK’s Ashmolean Museum returns ancient idol to be repatriated to Tamil Nadu temple

“Really, credit to the Ashmolean Museum who took this seriously and worked with us so patiently. This is the first time, I understand, they have actually returned anything. It is a major step for the museum to recognise that while being a repository of the art heritage of the world, integrity requires that items have been reached in the right way,” he said.

After the transfer deed was approved by the Indian Ministry of Culture and signed off by the High Commission, the bronze is now ready to be shipped to India for the ASI to undertake due diligence and work with the state government on restoring it to its former glory.

“I am really excited that this statue is on its way home to Tamil Nadu, the part of India where my dad's from. Particularly important is the difference between just seeing it as a beautiful work of art, which it is, but also as a sacred object from a living temple,” said Baroness Thangam Debbonnaire, House of Lords peer and cultural strategist.

The hand-over ceremony of ancient Indian antiquities also included four other iconic artefacts stolen and smuggled out of the country and restored with the help of the Home Security Investigation (HSI) – the investigative arm for the Department of Homeland Security in the US, the Metropolitan Police’s Art and Antiques Unit in London and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in India.