Ukrainian, Turkish FMs discuss security in Black Sea region

Kuleba and Fidan also exchanged their views on the developments in the Middle East.

3 Nov 2023 4:15 AM GMT
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

KIEV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region during a meeting in Berlin.

Another focus of the talks was Ukraine's grain exports to global markets, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Kuleba and Fidan also exchanged their views on the developments in the Middle East.

Kuleba arrived in the German capital earlier in the day to participate in the conference of foreign ministers of the European Union member states and candidate countries.

