Ukrainian President Zelenskyy holds talks with Brazilian counterpart Lula

NEW YORK: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) held a meeting with Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held talks about the importance of paths to building peace and maintaining dialogue between the two nations.

It was the first in-person meeting of the two leaders, CNN reported. Zelenskyy called his discussion with Lula “honest and constructive.” He said that their diplomatic teams have been asked to work on the next steps in bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, “Important meeting with @LulaOficial. Following our honest and constructive discussion, we instructed our diplomatic teams to work on the next steps in our bilateral relations and peace efforts. Brazilian representative will continue to take part in the Peace Formula meetings.”

Taking to X, Lula posted, “Today I met in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. We had a good conversation about the importance of paths to building peace and always maintaining open dialogue between our countries.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked him for supporting Ukraine. He called further strengthening the air defence important to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy stated, “I met with @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. I thanked Germany for its support, including military aid and strengthening our air defense. Further strengthening air defense is especially important to protect our critical infrastructure ahead of winter and secure the grain corridor.”

Zelenskyy also held a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The leaders held discussion on ways to uphold the single market principle and access of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU market.

He stated that Ukraine along with Romania and Bulgaria is seeking effective logistical solutions to increase transit via “Solidarity Lanes.” He said that they talked about alternative routes which will help significantly increase volumes of transit while also reducing pressure on Romanian and Bulgarian domestic markets.

Zelenskyy stated, “I held a meeting with @vonderleyen, @KlausIohannis, and @GabrielMariya on ways to uphold the single market principle and access of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU market. The Joint Coordination Platform allows us to maintain active dialogue and solve all agricultural issues. I informed my counterparts on Ukraine’s next steps and coordination of joint actions. Ukraine is a future EU member and we need to work together to liberalize trade and prevent any unilateral restrictions.”





He added, “Together with Romania and Bulgaria, we are seeking effective logistical solutions to increase transit via “Solidarity Lanes”. Ukraine and the EU highly value Bulgaria’s efforts. I am also grateful to Romania for strengthening EU unity and upholding principles of the single market and free competition. Together — Ukraine, the EU, Romania, and Bulgaria — we discussed alternative routes which will help significantly increase volumes of transit while also decreasing pressure on Romanian and Bulgarian domestic markets.”



Zelenskyy said further that the United Nations Security Council’s session on Ukraine in New York. He criticised Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing a UNSC session on Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, “We should acknowledge that the UN finds itself in a deadlock on the issue of aggression. Humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to the defense of the sovereign borders of nations. But I would not be here today if Ukraine had no proposals for solutions.”

He also highlighted how Russian aggression is a violation of the UN charter. “…But it is not just Russian aggression against Ukraine. The terrorist state is willing to undermine all the dams of international norms meant to protect the world from wars. And I am grateful to all those who have recognized the Russian aggression as a violation of the UN Charter,” he said.

Pushing for sustained support for Kyiv at the UNSC, Zelenskyy said veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN to a dead end.

He stated, “Veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN into a dead end.Regardless of who you are, the current UN system still makes you less influential than the veto power possessed by a few and misused by one – Russia – to the detriment of all other UN members. The years-long discussions and projects for UN reform must be translated into a viable process.”

“The use of veto power – that is what requires reform, and this can be a key reform that restores the UN Charter power. Veto should not serve those who are obsessed with hatred and war,” Zelenskyy said, as he slammed Russia at the session.