Ukrainian President submits multiple citizenship law to Parliament

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is submitting to Parliament a draft law that would allow multiple citizenship in Ukraine, the Presidential press service reported.

The law will allow all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants from around the world to have Ukrainian citizenship, except for citizens of Russia, Zelensky said on Monday in an address to the nation marking the 'Day of Unity'.

If adopted, the new legislation would enable those who left Ukraine to emigrate to restore their Ukrainian citizenship, Xinhua news agency reported.

It would also pave the way for foreign volunteers, who are fighting on the Ukrainian side, during the war with Russia to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

At present, the Ukrainian Constitution allows only single citizenship.