Melania Trump brokers ceasefire deal in Russian-occupied Ukrainian city to get relief aid in

"The operation will be carried out gradually and is extremely challenging to implement," Lubinets said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the first lady's announcement. Through spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres said he hopes the local pause in fighting can become a step toward "an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire" leading to "a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with international law".

The removal of mines comes first

Lubinets said the operation would involve removing mines on the way to Oleshky before the physical delivery of humanitarian supplies and the arranging of evacuations.

He gave no further details on how the ceasefire or the aid mission would be monitored or implemented, citing the sensitivity of the negotiations. He declined to comment when asked if Melania Trump would travel to Ukraine.

"When Melania Trump learned about the situation in Oleshky, the negotiation process began under her coordination," he said. "For several weeks, we discussed many questions, initiatives and ideas. We established new approaches, mechanisms and tools to do everything possible to help civilians in Oleshky survive."

Russia's chief of the general staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, said Russian forces "will cease fire on the Kherson axis" starting at 4 am on Tuesday in Moscow -- or late on Monday in the United States -- "in connection with the humanitarian operation near Oleshky".

Russian forces will also carry out "engineering reconnaissance" and ensure "safe movement of the humanitarian convoy" into the city, Gerasimov said.

Russia's human rights ombudswoman, Yana Lantratova, confirmed that Melania Trump had brokered an agreement on "organising a humanitarian mission" in Oleshky. Lantratova, who said she participated in negotiations, said providing such assistance is Russia's priority.

The first step will be to clarify what people need and organise the delivery of food, medicine, hygiene products and other essentials, Lantratova said in an online statement. Safe passage will be guaranteed for anyone who wants to leave the combat zone, she said, adding that it will require abiding by the ceasefire and creating safe conditions for humanitarian vehicles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was grateful to the first lady. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump had recently discussed the effort.

Peskov said "those who want to leave it would be able to do so". He would not say whether they would be taken to Russia- or Ukraine-held territory. He also demurred when asked how long the evacuation will last, saying only it would most likely take several days.