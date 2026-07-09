Ukrainian drones batter Russian oil facilities, set more oil tankers ablaze

Ukraine's strikes on oil refineries and other infrastructure across Russia has triggered a widespread fuel crisis with gasoline shortages and fuel rationing reported in multiple regions and drivers waiting for hours to fill their tanks.

Early Thursday, a Ukrainian drone strike triggered a fire at an oil depot in the city of Tver in western Russia, according to acting regional Gov Vitaly Korolyov.

And in the southern Stavropol region, Gov Vladimir Vladimirov said oil reservoir has been set ablaze by Ukrainian drones in Vyazniki. He said the authorities ordered the evacuation of residents of several apartment buildings near the facility as the fire expanded.