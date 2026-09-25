Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he urged Trump to enlist China's help in ending Russia's invasion

Zelenskyy told reporters he has not yet received feedback from the White House about Trump's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping but expects to learn the outcome.

Zelenskyy, who is keen to muster more international support for Ukraine's defence, was in the United States this week on a trip coinciding with the U.N. General Assembly. He met with Trump on Tuesday.

NATO countries have called China a “decisive enabler” of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Zelenskyy shared more details of his US trip in voice messages to a group of journalists.

Here are other issues that were also on Zelenskyy's agenda: