Ukraine's strikes on Russian data centres disrupt key services, derail AI research

Russia's efforts to build a sovereign internet backfire

Ukraine has stored critical data on servers in allied European countries, helping limit the damage from Russian attacks. But Moscow's strict digital sovereignty policy requires all data storage at home, making it extremely vulnerable.

“Because all the infrastructure and all the data is located inside Russia, it's relatively easier to take down,” Reiners said.

Klimarev predicted the data centre attacks could encourage many top Russian companies to move data abroad, while the authorities could ease their efforts to tighten internet controls to minimise the damage.

“Paradoxically, the strikes on data centres have saved the Russian internet from isolation, as they will now have to move computing assets, most likely, to Europe,” Klimarev said. “It's quite likely that many Russian businesses are now roaming the European market to rent computing assets.”

Russians are vexed by service disruptions

---------------------------------------------

Yandex dominates digital life in Russia and many former Soviet nations. It provides a wide variety of functions, including a search engine, cloud storage, payment apps, geolocation and ride-hailing services, and e-commerce platforms.

“Yandex is kind of like Uber and Amazon and Google and everything rolled into one,” with everything "concentrated in just a few data centres,” Reiners said. “From a strategic perspective, they're an excellent target.”

The attacks on Yandex caused unprecedented disruptions, paralysing payments, online orders, taxi rides and access to personal data.

Moscow resident Igor Mann said he couldn't collect an order he placed with Yandex Market, an e-commerce platform. He said he tried using a virtual private network, but “nothing worked.”

Taxi driver Pavel Belyavskiy, who gets orders via Yandex's ride-hailing app, couldn't connect with passengers.

“On several orders already, I've ended up waiting for a long time and had to cancel the ride because I couldn't even get in touch with the passenger,” he said.

The attacks also caused temporary disruptions at some major companies and banks that rely on Yandex cloud services.

“It's not just about convenience -- it's also about work ... tied to everyday life,” said another Moscow resident, Eduard Malyavko.