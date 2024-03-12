Ukraine's first Oscar is hailed as a reminder of war's horrors as Russian drones strike buildings

KYIV: “The horrors of Mariupol must never be forgotten,” he said on social media. “The entire world must see and remember what the inhumane Russian invasion brought to our people. Cities and villages were destroyed, homes were burned, and entire families were killed by Russian shells and buried in their own backyards.” The AP team of Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko arrived an hour before Russia began bombing the port city. Two weeks later, they were the last journalists working for an international outlet in the city, sending crucial dispatches to the outside world showing civilian casualties of all ages, the digging of mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital and the sheer extent of the devastation.

The Oscar — and nomination — was a first for both Chernov, an AP video journalist, and the 178-year-old news organization. The documentary was a joint production of AP and PBS' “Frontline.” It was the first win for “Frontline” after two previous nominations.

Statuettes were awarded to Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rath. AP Vice President Derl McCrudden, also a credited producer on the film, was among those onstage to accept the award.

Police officer Volodymyr Nikulin, who is featured prominently in the film as he helped the crew cover the story and ultimately escape Mariupol as Russian forces closed in, said he was happy the movie had won the prestigious award.

Nikulin, who was later injured helping victims of a Russian attack on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, ferried the crew around Mariupol in a desperate attempt to help them find a place where they could transmit their footage because he said it was vital the world could see what was happening. He said the film served as an important reminder of “the most difficult time for our country.” “Right now, we may be facing a similarly challenging moment,” he told AP in Kyiv on Monday. “But this film has shown that we can defend our country, that we are united. And at this time, if the world sees that we are fighting, the crimes the aggressor is committing in our country, how it destroys our cities, I believe that the world will support our efforts in the fight, and this will be decisive at this time.'' Ukraine's human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets praised the documentary for showing “the truth to the whole world.'' “This awards ceremony is an opportunity to address millions of people. This is what the film director did by mentioning the occupation, prisoners of war, killing of Ukrainians by Russia, and illegal abduction of civilians,” he wrote on Telegram.

The award, one of many the documentary has garnered. including the Pulitzer Prize, comes as Ukraine's forces and ammunition are depleted and Russian troops are trying to push deeper into the Ukraine-held western part of the Donetsk region and penetrate the Kharkiv region to the north.

Drone attacks overnight damaged two multistory buildings, a hotel and a municipal building in the eastern city of Kharkiv, said regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.

An infrastructure facility in the Odesa region was destroyed and windows were shattered, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said. The award marks the second consecutive Oscar documentary awarded for a film that has shone a harsh light on Russia. Last year, “Navalny,” about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who died just last month in prison, won best documentary. Navalny was honored Sunday at the start of the award show's section recognizing those who died in the past year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to comment on “20 Days in Mariupol,” saying it wasn't the Kremlin's prerogative. Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Navalny, congratulated the Mariupol team on “their truly deserving and important Oscar victory.” Belarusian opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya sent “heartfelt congratulations” to Chernov, thanking him on X for ''showing us that the truth is always stronger than lies.” On the streets of Kyiv, residents were hopeful the film would reawaken people to Ukraine's plight and motivate allies to provide the support needed to repel Russia. “People from around the world, I mean democratic countries, democratic people, need to empathize with us more,'' said tour guide Serhii Uzlov. ''Understand that Russia is not only the enemy of Ukraine but the enemy of the entire democratic world.”