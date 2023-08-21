Begin typing your search...

Ukraine to get 42 F-16 fighter jets: Zelensky

ByIANS|21 Aug 2023 2:45 AM GMT
KIEV: Ukraine will get at least 42 F-16 fighter jets after the end of the training course for pilots, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"F-16. Breakthrough agreement ... Thank you, the Netherlands," Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post on Sunday after meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a Dutch military base in Eindhoven, Xinhua news agency reported.

The F-16 fighters will help Ukraine to boost its air defence capabilities, Zelensky said.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots and support staff has begun.

The training programme will last at least six months, Reznikov said.

