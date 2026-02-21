Ukraine strikes key industrial site deep inside Russia

The attack took place in Russia's Udmurt Republic, leaving 11 injured, three of whom were hospitalised, according to a Telegram post by Sergei Bagin, the local health minister.

“One of the republic's facilities was attacked by drones” launched by Ukraine, regional head Alexander Brechalov said in another Telegram post. He added that the strike caused injuries and damage but did not name the site or give further details.

An unofficial Russian news channel on Telegram, Astra, said Ukrainian drones struck the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant, a major state defence enterprise. Astra said its claim was based on an analysis of footage from local residents.