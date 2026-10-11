Ukraine steps up strikes on Russia's tech infrastructure, damaging third data center in 4 days

The attack on the data center in the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow, caused outages across Yandex's services, leaving users in dozens of Russian cities and in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia unable to order taxis or access banking services, according to Russian independent news outlet Astra.

Russia and Ukraine are locked in a long-range aerial war while their armies remain largely deadlocked on the front line, more than 4 1/2 years since Moscow's full-scale invasion. Ukraine's strikes on data centers follow Russian attacks on data hubs in Ukraine.

“As a result of the drone attack, the infrastructure of Yandex's data center in Vladimir was damaged. Operations at the data center have been completely halted. There were no injuries,” said the Yandex Cloud Telegram channel, which provides operational updates on service availability.

On Thursday, a drone attack took a Yandex data center offline in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow. A day later, Ukrainian drones hit the company's major data center in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, partly putting it out of action, Yandex said.