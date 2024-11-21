Begin typing your search...

    Ukraine says Russia launched ICBM in attack for first time in war

    It wasn't clear exactly what type of missile was fired, but Ukraine's air force said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday that it was launched from Russia's Astrakhan region.

    AuthorAPAP|21 Nov 2024 4:00 PM IST
    Ukraine says Russia launched ICBM in attack for first time in war
    X

    Servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade prepare to fire 120mm mortar towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town (AP)

    KYIV: Ukraine says Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of the country, the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war.

    It wasn't clear exactly what type of missile was fired, but Ukraine's air force said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday that it was launched from Russia's Astrakhan region.

    The development comes as the war has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield.

    Ukraine AttacksMissile AttackBallistic MissilesUkraine war
    AP

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick