Ukraine, Saudi Arabia agreed to key defence cooperation: Zelenskyy

DUBAI: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday said the two countries have agreed to "an important arrangement" on defence cooperation.
Zelenskyy, in a social media post Friday, said the document "lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investment", providing no further details.
Drone combat experts from Ukraine, with over four years of experience in fending off Iran-manufactured drones used during the Russian offensive, are helping five Gulf countries to counter Tehran's attacks, according to Zelenskyy.
The Ukraine president said he would meet later in the day with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.