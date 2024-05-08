Ukraine reports overnight Russian air attacks on energy system

KIEV: Russia has once again attacked Ukraine's energy system from the air, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko took to his Facebook account and said that power generation and distribution facilities in six regions were attacked overnight on Tuesday. He named the regions of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia.

He further said that the technicians are working to repair the damage, and the exact extent is still being determined.

"The enemy wants to take away our ability to generate and transmit electricity in sufficient quantities," the Minister wrote.

He called on the people to save electricity as a "contribution to victory".

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, night-time air alerts sounded in large parts of Ukraine as Russian combat drones and missiles flew over the country, and one of them was aimed at Kiev.

The capital's military command later said that all approaching objects had been intercepted.

In the suburb of Brovary, an unspecified civilian infrastructure object caught fire, according to Mayor Ihor Saposchko, in which a man and a woman each were injured.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a Kinzhal hypersonic missile was fired at western Ukraine.

Russia has been firing at targets in the Ukrainian hinterland almost every night in the war it started more than two years ago.

Moscow is not only trying to hit military targets but also to disable Ukraine's energy system. Purely civilian targets are also repeatedly hit.