Ukraine grapples with shortage of troops at front after over 4 years of war

Ukraine needs to replenish exhausted front-line forces

Ukraine needs to be able to commit forces quickly without taking them from elsewhere on the front. Otherwise, commanders have fewer options to turn a temporary advantage into a sustained operation, said Nick Reynolds of the UK-based Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank.

The shortage means that units can't be rotated often enough, he said, "leading to exhaustion and, in turn, exacerbating casualties.”

The Defense Ministry, which in July underwent a shake-up by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is trying to tackle the problem with reforms to mobilization, training and the way the army is organized.

Uneven performance by front-line units worsens the problem. Weaker formations suffer heavier losses, creating a cycle of high attrition and constant replenishment.

The ministry did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment, but one of its officials summarised the problem by saying, “There just are not enough people.”

Developing a new mobilisation policy, including encouraging deserters to return to duty, is among the most sensitive issues under consideration, said the official, who was not authorised to brief the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.