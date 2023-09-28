Ukraine Defence Minister Umerov, UK counterpart Shapps meet in Kyiv

KYIV: Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov on Thursday met UK counterpart Grant Shapps in Kyiv.

The two leaders spoke about Ukraine's demand for increased air defences, artillery and anti-drone systems, CNN reported.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rustem Umerov stated, "Important visit of my colleague @GrantShapps to Kyiv. Thanked our UK friends for unwavering support. Briefed on current battlefield situation and urgent needs. Focus on air defence, artillery, anti-drone systems. Winter is coming but we are ready. Stronger together."

Earlier, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy thanked Shapps for the UK's financial, defence and humanitarian support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The two leaders discussed the issue of bolstering Ukraine's air defence, which is particularly important in the run-up to the winter season.

Notably, the UK has been offering defence and humanitarian support to Ukraine ever since the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow started in February last year.

Ukrainian President's Office in a statement said, "The parties also praised the adoption by the Group of Seven at the NATO Summit in Vilnius of a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine and the start of negotiations with the UK on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine."

Zelenskyy praised the level of cooperation of Ukraine with the UK in the defence sector, which allows the Ukrainian army to significantly bolster its capabilities on the battlefield.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "On behalf of the whole nation, I thank you for everything you are doing for us. We are grateful for your help – military, financial, humanitarian. We greatly appreciate that we can rely on you," according to Ukrainian President's Office.