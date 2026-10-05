Ukraine claims its attacks have taken out more than half of Russia's oil refining capacity

President Vladimir Putin said in a rare admission Thursday that the strikes had caused Russia to lose roughly 1 per cent of its gross domestic product.

“They started attacking oil refineries and openly declared the goal of damaging our economy. Did they achieve their goal? Partially,” Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Club forum of international foreign policy experts.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara said that analysts from Ukraine's intelligence services, the General Staff, and the Defense Ministry itself had assessed the effects of the strikes.

“Fifty-one percent of struck refining capacity is a significant blow to the enemy's economy, to its ability to carry out aggression and supply its troop groupings. Our deep strikes continue to bring the war to Russian territory,” he said.