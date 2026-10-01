UK tells academics to cut ties with Chinese institute that MI5 brands a front for spying

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said British academics should “end all arrangements” with the China General Technology Research Institute.

A spokesperson for China's Embassy in the UK vehemently denied the accusations, calling them “imaginary and purely fabricated.”

“We firmly oppose such baseless allegations and have lodged solemn representations with the UK side,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

MI5, Britain's domestic intelligence agency, said more than 100 UK-linked academics have worked on projects secretly funded by Chinese intelligence through the research institute. The projects included work on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, covert communications systems and steganography, the practice of hiding messages.

MI5 said the institute has “very strong ties to the Chinese Ministry of State Security” and seeks to fund research that improves the Chinese state's “technical capacity for espionage.”