UK police who arrested teenage stabbing victim as he lay dying face gross misconduct probe

The two officers with the Hampshire Constabulary were the first to arrive at the scene after Henry Nowak was stabbed in December 2025 in the southern England coastal city of Southampton.

His killer, Vickrum Digwa, who is Sikh, falsely claimed he was the victim of a racist assault by Nowak, who was white.

Police body-worn video footage of Nowak's final moments, which showed him being handcuffed and telling officers he had been stabbed and that he could not breathe, shocked the public.