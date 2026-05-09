UK PM Starmer turns to Labour Party grandees after tough local election verdict

Former British prime minister and chancellor Gordon Brown was named Special Envoy on Global Finance and Cooperation and former party leader and Cabinet minister Harriet Harman as Adviser on Women and Girls.

The appointment of two senior party grandees came a day after Labour’s worst local election performance, losing hundreds of key strongholds across councils in England and ceding control of the devolved Welsh Parliament – casting a long shadow over the future of Starmer’s leadership.

“On both fronts (Brown and Harman) they are very future-looking roles, they're vital to how we strengthen our country and take it forward,” Starmer told reporters.