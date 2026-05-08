UK PM Starmer takes responsibility for local election losses

“The results are tough, they are very tough, and there’s no sugarcoating it,” said Starmer.

“We have lost brilliant Labour representatives across the country, these are people who put so much into their communities, so much into our party. And that hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility.

“I’m not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos,” he said.

Asked if he would be the one leading the Labour Party into the next general election, expected in 2029, he replied: “Yes. It was a five-year term I was elected to do, I intend to see that through.”