UK PM Keir Starmer flags ‘importance of rule of law’ in India-Canada row

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on the “importance of the rule of law” during a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in the wake of the ongoing diplomatic row with India, Downing Street said on Tuesday.

While the statement does not make a direct reference to India, it refers to "allegations" under investigation in Canada.

The phone call on Monday evening came after India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and called Ottawa’s allegations “preposterous” and part of a political agenda centred on vote-bank politics.

“The Prime Minister spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday evening,” reads the 10 Downing Street statement.

“They discussed recent developments regarding allegations under investigation in Canada. Both agreed on the importance of the rule of law. They agreed to remain in close contact pending the conclusions of the investigation,” it adds.

The India-Canada diplomatic row centres around the killing of Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which escalated after the Canadian government alleged that Indian government agents carried out covert operations in the country.

India has strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada.

“It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government's actions endangered their safety,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials. It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India,” it stated.