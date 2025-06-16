UK PM Keir Starmer appoints MI6 spy agency's first-ever female chief

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the “historic” appointment of Blaise Metreweli as the first female chief of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, in the 116-year history of the organisation.

Commonly referred to as ‘C’, the international spy agency’s chief has operational responsibility for MI6 and is the only publicly named member of the organisation, accountable to Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Metreweli, 47, has been promoted from current role as Director General, or ‘Q’, responsible for technology and innovation in MI6 and has previously held a director-level role at MI5 – the UK’s domestic security service.

“The historic appointment of Blaise Metreweli comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital,” Starmer said on Sunday.

“The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale – be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services,” he said.

Metreweli will succeed Sir Richard Moore, who leaves the service in the autumn later this year.

“I’d like to thank Sir Richard Moore for his dedicated service, and I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our county and keep our people safe – the foundation of my Plan for Change,” added Starmer.

The new spy chief expressed her pride and honour in leading the security service which she has been a part of since 1999 as a career intelligence officer, having joined the Security Service as a case officer.

“MI6 plays a vital role – with MI5 and GCHQ [Government Communications Headquarters] – in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners,” said the new 'C'.

Metreweli, who studied Anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge University, has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe.

“With a wealth of experience from across our national security community, Blaise is the ideal candidate to lead MI6 into the future,” said her boss David Lammy.

“At a time of global instability and emerging security threats, where technology is power and our adversaries are working ever closer together, Blaise will ensure the UK can tackle these challenges head on to keep Britain safe and secure at home and abroad,” he said.

“Every day, our intelligence services work behind the scenes to protect our national security and compete with our adversaries. That’s why I am proud that we are investing an extra GBP 600 million in our intelligence community so they can continue to defend our way of life,” added Lammy.

Metreweli will be the 18th chief of MI6 when she takes charge from Moore.

“I am absolutely delighted by this historic appointment of my colleague, Blaise Metreweli to succeed me as ‘C’. Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology. I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6,” said the outgoing 'C'.

Cabinet Secretary Christopher Wormald said the new C’s experience and leadership in the intelligence community will help MI6 protect the “foundation of our national security and project our interests overseas”.

“Blaise will be an excellent chief, who will embody the values of the Service and act as a fine role model to its staff. I would also like to thank Sir Richard Moore for his excellent leadership of the Service over the past five years and his contribution to UK national security during that time and over his long career,” said Wormald.

MI6 has been famously projected in Ian Fleming authored James Bond novels and the related Hollywood film franchise, where Dame Judi Dench has taken on the role of 'C' referenced as ‘M’ in the fictional scenario.

Meanwhile, Metreweli’s current role in charge of tech at the spy agency is depicted as ‘Q’ in the books and films