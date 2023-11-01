UK pledges 80 million pounds for AI projects globally, including in Africa

NEW DELHI: The United Kingdom and its global partners on Wednesday announced an 80 million pound project for funding artificial intelligence projects around the world, beginning in Africa.

The announcement was made on the first day of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit that began today at the historic British technological landmark, Bletchley Park, near London.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, is representing India at the two-day summit that has in attendance that will see a convergence of governments, academia and companies working in artificial intelligence to debate and identify risks, opportunities of the technology and the “need for international collaboration.”

The 80 million pound (USD 100 million) funding is the result of a collaboration between Britain, Canada and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to boost “safe and responsible” programming, according to the UK Foreign Office.

The UK AI for Development Programme will contribute 38 million pounds to the collaboration which shows UK investing in partnerships which are using cutting-edge technology to solve global challenges.

The commitment aims to support AI expertise and computing power in Africa and help the continent’s AI innovators boost growth and support the continent’s long-term development.

It will seek to unlock the “benefits of AI to the 700 million people who speak 46 African languages” according to statement by the British High Commission here.

The Summit also intends to address the ways global superpowers can mitigate risks associated with AI technology however so far more focus has been to support African countries. The fund intends to support Africa by increasing at least eight new AI research labs in African Universities, promoting Africans to enter the AI market.

The summit suggests that doing this will make the AI market more equitable, enabling AI to be safely and responsibly used.

According to a statement it will, “help bring down the barriers to entry for African AI innovators with the private sector.”

UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly said “The transformative power of AI should have a global benefit. AI can change lives for the better around the world, including helping to develop new treatments for diseases and to tackle food insecurity.”

The summit continues to share that transformative AI can help to solve world problems. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO, Mark Suzman said, “AI has the potential to help solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Eliud Owallo, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information Communications and Digital Economy stated that the support offered to developing AI in Africa will, “ensure that developing countries are not left behind in the AI revolution”.

Meanwhile, Over the course of the next two days, Chandrasekhar will seek to understand and develop India’s role in AI.

The US, France, Singapore, Italy, Japan and China among nations have confirmed their attendance at the Bletchley Park Summit, British officials said.