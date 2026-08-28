UK offers funds, emergency responders to Nepal after flash floods

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Thursday described the scenes emerging from the region as “devastating" and urged British nationals caught up in the crisis to follow guidance from the local authorities.

He said immediate action already taken by the UK includes deploying consular support staff to the impacted area to facilitate round-the-clock support for British nationals.

“It’s a devastating picture that is emerging from what has happened in Nepal," Burnham told reporters during a visit to South Wales.

“An offer has been made of emergency responders to head to the region, but that’s obviously a matter for the Nepalese government. But also we’ve offered 5 million pounds to help with that response effort.

“Obviously, there are a number of British nationals who currently are thought to be missing and we’ll be providing all the support we can to their families in what is a very distressing and devastating situation,” he said.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla said they were “heartbroken” to hear of the devastating flooding and expressed their “profound sympathy” with all those who have lost their loved ones and those awaiting anxiously for news of friends and relations.