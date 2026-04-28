UK leader Starmer faces more pressure over Mandelson ambassador appointment

Starmer's former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney also is due to be testify to a group of legislators probing how Mandelson, a scandal-tainted friend of Jeffrey Epstein, was given the key diplomatic job despite failing security checks.

The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee will quiz McSweeney on Tuesday morning, before the whole house debates a demand by the opposition Conservative Party for Parliament's Privileges Committee to investigate Starmer's explanations of how Mandelson came to be appointed.

Both are potentially dangerous moments for Starmer, who has spent weeks fending off calls to resign over the Mandelson saga. Starmer fired Mandelson in September after new details emerged about the ambassador's friendship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

Police opened an investigation into Mandelson in February over allegations he passed on sensitive government information to Epstein when he was a member of the British government in 2009.