UK immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigns

"I cannot continue in my position when I have such strong disagreements with the direction of the Government's policy on immigration."

ByIANSIANS|7 Dec 2023 9:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-07 09:30:45.0  )
Robert Jenrick

LONDON: UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has resigned due to "strong disagreements" with the direction of the Government's policy on Rwandan migrant deportation scheme.

In a post on X, he said: "It is with great sadness that I have written to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Minister for Immigration."

"I cannot continue in my position when I have such strong disagreements with the direction of the Government's policy on immigration."

Jenrick, in his resignation letter which he posted on X, said: "The government has a responsibility to place our vital national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law."

"I am unable to take the currently proposed legislation through the (House of) Commons as I do not believe it provides us with the best possible chance of success," he said.

Earlier, Jenrick had served as a junior minister in the health and finance departments as well as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

On Wednesday, Sunak posted on X: "We can no longer tolerate endless illegal migration into our country. It costs us billions of pounds and costs innocent lives. That is why we are taking action to put a stop to it."

Sunak said: "Our landmark emergency legislation will control borders, deter people taking perilous journeys across the channel and end the continuous legal challenges filling our courts."

World
