UK government will ban goods from Israeli settlements in the West Bank in a toughening of its stance

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is due to give details in the House of Commons later, after saying last week that he would “reset” UK relations with Israel.

Before the announcement, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said that it “isn't intended to be a boycott of all Israeli goods.”

He said that the measures were “specifically targeted at the expansion of these settlements, which are illegal under international law, in the West Bank.”

“At the heart of the statement is the idea that the UK, along with many other countries, do not want to see the possibility of a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine being erased by changes to the facts on the ground,” McFadden told Times Radio.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the most ultranationalist and religious in Israel's history and has presided over a surge of settlement construction in the West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war and which would make up the main part of a future Palestinian state.