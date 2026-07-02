UK government to apologise for state's role in decades of forced adoptions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in the final weeks of his premiership, will make a statement in the House of Commons acknowledging the state's role in forced adoptions and apologising to survivors.

Britain is one of several countries reckoning with the legacy of social norms, religious practices and government policies that heaped shame on unwed mothers, hid them away in institutions while pregnant and took their children to be adopted by married couples.

An estimated 185,000 babies of unmarried mothers were adopted in England and Wales between 1949 and 1976. Campaigners have fought for years for acknowledgment that women were pressured, deceived and threatened into giving up their babies.

Ann Keen, a former UK health minister whose baby was taken for adoption in 1966 when she was 17, said she was looking forward to “being released from my shame.”